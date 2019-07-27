Frontier Airlines offering free flights for people with the last name ‘Green’ or ‘Greene’
If you’ve ever contemplated legally changing your name, now might be the time, because Frontier Airlines is offering free flights this month for anyone with the last name Green or Greene.
FedEx severs delivery ties with Amazon
FedEx will no longer make ground deliveries for Amazon as the online shopping giant builds its own fleet and becomes more of a threat to delivery companies.
Walgreens to shut 200 stores across US
Pharmacy chain Walgreens plans to close 200 stores in the United States as it seeks to cut costs.
Bowls used at Chipotle, Sweetgreen contain cancer-linked 'forever' chemicals, study finds
The kind of fiber bowls one might find at Chipotle or Sweetgreen have a dark secret — though marketed as “100% compostable,” these fiber bowls are actually treated with toxic “forever chemicals” which are linked to cancer and never break down in the environment, a new study from the New Food Economy found.
Surging avocado prices caused some restaurants to serve 'fake guacamole'
Some restaurant owners are using a small, zucchini-like squash referred to as a "calabicita" in place of avocados in guacamole to keep prices down.
Victoria's Secret hires first trans model
Valentina Sampaio has become the first openly transgender model hired by Victoria's Secret nearly a year after a top company official was pressured to apologize for implying trans women are off brand.
Amazon allegedly scammed out of $370K by 22-year-old's return shipments of dirt
A 22-year-old has been arrested in an alleged scam of the largest internet retailer that totaled nearly $370,000 by sending return packages filled with dirt.
FBI: Delivery drivers involved in $10M Amazon theft ring
The two contract delivery drivers working for Amazon had a clear-cut assignment: They were supposed to bring packages from a warehouse south of Seattle to a post office for shipping, or sometimes drive to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to pick up items that were being returned to the company.
Check your pantry: Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies recalled
Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies due to the potential presence of “visible, blue plastic pieces” in the individual packaging pouch, according to a company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website.
Starbucks is giving out free Nitro Cold Brew coffee Friday
It’s no secret that Starbucks’ Nitro Cold Brew is one of the chain’s most popular drinks. Despite its popularity, however, the drink was not available everywhere.
‘Thank Goodness It’s Chocolate!’: Krispy Kreme’s $2 dozen deal is back with a chocolatey twist
It has been a year since Krispy Kreme brought back their Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts one Friday per month.
FTC says it’s likely that no one is getting that $125 Equifax settlement payout
If you filed a claim to receive a $125 payout from Equifax as part of its settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, the FTC has bad news for you — it’s likely that no one will be getting $125.
Sony wants to build a wearable ‘air conditioner’
Sony, via its experimental First Flight program, is crowdfunding a wearable "air conditioner" known as the Reon Pocket that people could wear as they deal with high temperatures.
Disney, Eddie Bauer baby sleepers recalled on safety fears
About 24,000 Disney and Eddie Bauer baby sleepers are being recalled on concerns that infants could roll over and suffocate on them.
Rita's honors Philadelphia Eagles with 'Go Birds!' flavor
Football season is around the corner, and Rita’s Italian Ice has unveiled a new flavor to celebrate.
Want your own private oasis? 3 islands up for sale off the coast of Belize for less than $530K
Three islands off the coast of Belize are up for sale and they're all less than $530,000.
Q&A: What to know about Capital One's data breach
One of the country's biggest credit card issuers, Capital One Financial, is the latest big business to be hit by a data breach, disclosing that roughly 100 million people had some personal information stolen by a hacker.
New Jersey enacts 2 student loan transparency laws
New Jersey has enacted a pair of laws aimed at increasing transparency for student loan borrowers.
Consumer Reports finds potentially deadly bacteria in pre-washed greens
Consumer Reports has found that samples of popular pre-washed greens including lettuce, spinach and kale were tainted with a potentially deadly bacteria.