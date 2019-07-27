FedEx severs delivery ties with Amazon

FedEx will no longer make ground deliveries for Amazon as the online shopping giant builds its own fleet and becomes more of a threat to delivery companies.

Victoria's Secret hires first trans model

Valentina Sampaio has become the first openly transgender model hired by Victoria's Secret nearly a year after a top company official was pressured to apologize for implying trans women are off brand.

FBI: Delivery drivers involved in $10M Amazon theft ring

The two contract delivery drivers working for Amazon had a clear-cut assignment: They were supposed to bring packages from a warehouse south of Seattle to a post office for shipping, or sometimes drive to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to pick up items that were being returned to the company.

Check your pantry: Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies recalled

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies due to the potential presence of “visible, blue plastic pieces” in the individual packaging pouch, according to a company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website. 

Q&A: What to know about Capital One's data breach

One of the country's biggest credit card issuers, Capital One Financial, is the latest big business to be hit by a data breach, disclosing that roughly 100 million people had some personal information stolen by a hacker.