Cashing In: Syncing your finances as a couple
Financial expert Dan Roccato shares what you need to know to get your budget in check as a married couple in another edition of "Cashing In."
Couples are getting wedding loans to pay for their special day
Financial expert Dan Roccato joins Good Day Weekend to discuss a recent trend in which couples are taking out wedding loans.
Consumers can now order, pick up groceries using SNAP benefits
Financial expert Dan Roccato has more on changes that will allow consumers to order and pickup groceries with their SNAP benefits.
Capital One data breach affects more than 100M people
A hacker gained access to personal information from more than 100 million Capital One credit applications, the bank said Monday as federal authorities arrested a suspect in the case.
Equifax might owe you $125: Here’s how to get it
Financial expert Dan Roccato shares how to find out if you're owed $125 from Equifax as part of its $700 million data breach settlement.
How to earn money from your side hustle
Financial expert Dan Roccato shares what you need to know about earning money from your side hustle in another edition of “Cashing In.”
What you need to know about travel insurance
Financial expert Dan Roccato shares what you need to know about travel insurance in another edition of "Cashing In."
Cashing In: Getting your college grads started on the right financial foot
Dan has tips on getting started in life after college.
How to build up your credit score
Financial expert Dan Roccato shares how to build up your credit score in another edition of "Cashing In."
Southwest allowing customers to book winter holiday season travel
Financial expert Dan Roccato shares what you need to know about booking holiday travel in advance in another edition of "Cashing In."
Getting your teen behind the wheel without breaking the bank
Financial expert Dan Roccato shares how to get your teenager behind the wheel without breaking the bank in another edition of "Cashing In."
Managing your finances after you've had a baby
Financial expert Dan Roccato shares how to better manage your finances after your bundle of joy enters your life.
How to borrow smart and borrow small for college
Financial expert Dan Roccato shares how to borrow smart and borrow small when planning for college.
Philly expands housing assistance program for 1st-time buyers
Financial expert Dan Roccato has the latest on a housing assistance program that has recently expanded in Philadelphia.