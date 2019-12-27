Phillies settle with 4, exchange figures with Realmuto, Neris

Pitchers Zach Eflin, Vince Velasquez, Jose Alvarez and Adam Morgan have reached one-year contracts with the Philadelphia Phillies, while All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto and reliever Héctor Neris exchanged salary arbitration figures with the team.