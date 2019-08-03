Lady Gaga funds classroom needs in communities affected by recent mass shootings
Lady Gaga announced this week that her Born This Way Foundation will fully fund 162 school classroom projects in communities affected by recent mass shootings, including in Gilroy.
Universal cancels release of 'The Hunt' amid recent mass shootings
Recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton have prompted executives at Universal to cancel the planned released of the film, "The Hunt,'" which had been scheduled for Sept. 27.
Jeffrey Epstein dead from apparent suicide in Manhattan jail cell; FBI investigating
Disgraced multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sex trafficking minors, died from an apparent suicide inside in his Manhattan jail cell, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Saturday.
Taco Bell’s first ever hotel officially opens in Palm Springs
The doors of the Taco Bell Hotel in Palm Springs is officially open.
White Sox, Yankees to play at 'Field of Dreams' in 2020
The Chicago White Sox will play a game against the New York Yankees next August at the site in Iowa where the movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed.
Woody Harrelson says he had to 'go outside and burn one' to get through dinner with Donald Trump
Actor Woody Harrelson revealed in a recent interview that he had a "brutal" dinner with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump years ago, saying "It got so bad" that he had to "go outside" and smoke.
Willie Nelson cancels tour, citing ‘breathing problem'
Willie Nelson has canceled his tour because of a “breathing problem.”
Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in vehicle in California
Actor Danny Trejo played a real-life hero when he helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision in Sylmar.
New live-action 'Dora' film features a more grown up explorer
Actress Isabela Moner says she didn't expect so much action when she signed up for "Dora and the Lost City of Gold," the upcoming film about the adventurous Latina explorer.
A surprise baby shower for Q and his wife
The crew gives Q a surprise.
Disney's streaming service to offer $12.99 bundle deal with Hulu, ESPN+
Disney says it will offer its three streaming services in a package for $13.
Reports: Plane carrying Pink's manager, crew crash lands in Denmark
Danish media are reporting that a small aircraft carrying the management team for the American singer Pink crash landed and burst into flames in Denmark.
Tyrese Thomas, the Healed Project visit the Q
Tyrese Thomas and the Healed Project stop by The Q.
The QCirque du Soleil performer Vladimir Pestov joins The Q
Cirque du Soleil performer Vladimir Pestov joins The Q.
R. Kelly charged with prostitution, solicitation involving girl under 18 in 2001
Minnesota authorities charged singer R. Kelly on Monday with two counts of prostitution and solicitation involving a girl under 18 in 2001.
Neil deGrasse Tyson faces backlash for tweet about mass shooting data
(FOX NEWS) -- Astrophysicist and television personality Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson sparked backlash for a tweet Sunday he wrote following this weekend's mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso, showing an apparent low death rate when compared with other types of tragedies.
Luke Perry will be honored in the season premiere of 'Riverdale'
Luke Perry will be honored in the season premiere of "Riverdale," with his former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Shannen Doherty guest starring.
Freed from Swedish jail, A$AP Rocky lands in US
Nearly a month after he was arrested in Sweden, rapper A$AP Rocky returned to the United States as the verdict in an assault case against him and two other Americans looms.
'Philly Free Streets’: What you need to know
On Saturday, the 4th Annual Philly Free Streets event will take over North Broad Street.
Organizers cancel troubled Woodstock 50 festival
Woodstock 50 is officially canceled.