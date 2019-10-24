Former Eagle Jay Ajayi becomes professional gamer, will represent Union in eMLS cup
The Philadelphia Union announced Tuesday that the veteran running back would be representing their team in an eMLS cup campaign.
Gressel, Josef Martinez push Atlanta United past Union, 2-0
Julian Gressel scored in the 10th minute, Josef Martinez added a late goal and defending champion Atlanta United beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Thursday night to advance to the Eastern Conference final.
Philadelphia Union beat New York Red Bulls 4-3, advance in MLS playoffs
The Philadelphia Union are advancing to the next round of the 2019 MLS playoffs after beating the New York Red Bulls 4-3.
Union hosting MLS playoff game Sunday vs. NY Red Bulls
The Eagles aren't the only ones playing this Sunday. The Union play, too. And it's not just any game: It's the playoffs!
Sons of Ben join Good Day ahead of Philly Union playoff game
Philadelphia Union cheering section, Sons of Ben, joins Good Day Weekend ahead of the team's playoff game.
Union beats Atlanta, moves into 1st in Eastern Conference
Kacper Przybylko and Sergio Santos assisted each other on late goals as the Philadelphia Union beat Atlanta United 3-1 Saturday night to move into first place in the Eastern Conference.
Elliott, Przybylko help Union beat slumping Dynamo 2-1
Kacper Przybylko and Jack Elliott scored and the Philadelphia Union beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Sunday night.
Philadelphia Union captain makes on-field statement about gun violence
Alejandro Bedoya made a statement about gun violence in the nation's capital.
Przybylko scores 2 goals, Philly beats Orlando City 3-1
Kacper Przybylko scored twice — his first multi-goal game in MLS — to help the Philadelphia Union beat Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Castellanos takes control, NYCFC defeats Union 4-2
Valentín Castellanos scored two goals in the last 20 minutes to lead New York City FC to a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.
Andrew Wooten signs with Philadelphia Union
Forward Andrew Wooten has signed with Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union after scoring 17 goals last season for Sandhausen in the German second division.
Union Soccer Camp underway in Bryn Mawr
The Philadelphia Union are hosting a soccer camp for kids in Bryn Mawr!
Ilsinho sparks Union comeback in 3-2 win over Red Bulls
Ilsinho has two goals and an assist to spark a second-half rally and the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 3-2 Saturday night.
Philadelphia Union partnership brings soccer back to Chester schools
New fields, new equipment and hundreds of thousands of dollars it's all coming to Chester High School as soccer returns there for the first time in decades. Now, some are asking will the new program make a difference in a city that's struggled with some serious issues.
Trusty scores late goal, lifts Union past Minnesota 3-2
Auston Trusty scores in the 86th minute and the Philadelphia Union moves to the top of the Eastern Conference with a 3-2 victory over Minnesota United on Sunday.
Lewis volleys home goal in 72nd minute, Rapids tie Union
Jonathan Lewis volleyed home a goal in the 72nd minute and the Colorado Rapids tied the Philadelphia Union 1-1 on Wednesday night in a game delayed nearly an hour because of lightning in the area.
Union mascot Phang surprises Alex for Valentine's Day
A Philadelphia love story like no other...
The Philadelphia Union Visit #GoodDayWeekend
