NJ earthquake: 1.6-magnitude quake reported in New Jersey

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The Brief A 1.6-magnitude earthquake struck near Randolph and Morristown, New Jersey, around 5:38 a.m. Thursday. The shallow quake caused no reported damage, aligning with USGS data that tremors below a 3.0 magnitude are rarely dangerous. Though generally uncommon in the region, New Jersey previously experienced two similarly minor earthquakes during August 2025.



A small earthquake was reported in New Jersey early Thursday morning. Did you feel it?

Local perspective:

A 1.6-magnitude earthquake was reported near Randolph and Morristown, New Jersey, around 5:38 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Randolph and Morristown are both in Morris County, which is about 40 miles outside New York City.

The quake was reported to be about 10 km in depth, a typically shallow earthquake.

No damage has been reported.

What they're saying:

Earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0 and below are not considered to be very dangerous or damaging, according to the USGS.

Dig deeper:

New Jersey doesn't typically come to mind when you think of earthquakes, but the state was rattled by two in just one month last summer.

In August 2025, a 2.7-magnitude earthquake hit New Jersey, just outside of New York City. It came just days after another earthquake was reported in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, at a 3.0 magnitude.

This past January, a 2.4-magnitude quake struck Whitehouse Station following a snowstorm.