Phillies star Bryce Harper rallies MLB stars in new 'Avengers: Doomsday' World Series promo

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The Brief Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper is one of several MLB stars featured in a new promotional crossover for Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday." The promo, which debuted during Game 1 of the World Series, shows Harper looking to the sky as Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom makes a dramatic arrival. The crossover features the Fantastic Four throwing a ceremonial first pitch at Ebbets Field alongside several other Major League players.



Earth's Mightiest Heroes are getting a little help from Philadelphia's most famous first baseman.

It also raises the ultimate pop-culture question: Are the Phillies officially Marvel Cinematic Universe canon?

Earth's mightiest ballplayers:

Phillies star Bryce Harper made a surprise cameo during Game 1 of the World Series in an exclusive new promo for Marvel Studios' highly anticipated film, "Avengers: Doomsday."

The special crossover video features Harper alongside a roster of Major League Baseball stars, including Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena, Rays third baseman Junior Caminero and Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski.

A ceremonial first pitch from another universe

Big picture view:

The promo offers a sneak peek at a brand-new scene from the upcoming movie set at Ebbets Field. It begins with the Fantastic Four's Reed Richards using his elastic arm to throw a ceremonial first pitch, prompting a joke from Misiorowski in the dugout about first pitches getting "bigger and bigger."

The lighthearted moment is cut short by the ominous arrival of Robert Downey Jr.'s villainous Doctor Doom appearing in the sky above the stadium.

Harper spots the existential threat and immediately jumps into action to rally the rest of the MLB stars, telling the group, "We gotta go. Like, now."

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 30: Philadelphia outfielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts after hitting a solo home run during the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Atlanta Braves in game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series on September 29th, 2026 at Truist Expand

When 'Doomsday' hits theaters

What's next:

"There's no bigger stage in baseball than the World Series, and we're thrilled to share this special 'Avengers: Doomsday' piece with fans," Disney Entertainment Studios Head of Marketing Martha Morrison told MLB.com.

Fans can see how the rest of the superhero showdown unfolds when "Avengers: Doomsday" hits theaters on Dec. 18.