Trump slams LeBron James over National Anthem video: 'TOTAL DISGRACE'

The Brief LeBron James was filmed continuing his stretching and shooting routine during the national anthem before the 76ers' season opener against the Knicks. Trump condemned James on Truth Social as a "TOTAL DISGRACE" and demanded an apology to American service members. James has not yet publicly responded to the criticism.



President Donald Trump has reignited his long-standing feud with NBA superstar LeBron James, taking to Truth Social to call out the Sixers star and demand an apology over his behavior during the national anthem.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

What we know:

The social media post followed a video that circulated online showing James moving around and continuing to practice his shooting routine while the "Star-Spangled Banner" played before the 76ers season opener against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

'TOTAL DISGRACE'

What they're saying:

Trump, who has historically been a fierce critic of athletes who do not stand at strict attention during the anthem, didn't hold back in his criticism of LeBron James. Sharing the video clip on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

"While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country! I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE. LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Has LeBron responded?

What we don't know:

James has yet to publicly respond to Trump’s Truth Social demand for an apology ahead of Thursday night's home opener at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

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Not the first feud

The backstory:

This clash is the latest in a history of public tension between Trump and James.

During his presidency, Trump has heavily criticized NBA players who kneeled during the anthem to protest police brutality, famously declaring that he turns the game off when he sees it happening. At the time, James brushed off the criticism, stating that the basketball community wouldn't be sad about losing his viewership.