Jalen Hurts' blood clot diagnosis sparks joint review by NFL and players' union: report

The Brief The NFL and the players' union have launched a joint investigation to review how the Eagles' medical personnel managed Jalen Hurts' blood clot diagnosis. Hurts sustained a calf injury on October 4 and played a week later in London despite an initial superficial clot diagnosis; the condition later escalated to deep vein thrombosis and traveled to his lungs. Now on injured reserve, Hurts is expected to miss the remainder of the season.



The National Football League and its players' union have initiated a joint review into the medical handling of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' blood clot condition.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 8: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles stands on the sideline during the national anthem prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 8, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Expand

What they're saying:

Following the NFLPA's push for an inquiry earlier this week, the two sides released a unified statement on Sunday confirming the active investigation, according to the Associated Press.

The review centers around the timeline of Hurts' diagnosis and subsequent playing time.

The backstory:

The initial injury occurred when Hurts was struck by a cleat in his calf during an October 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

He reported the discomfort to team medical personnel on October 8, practiced the next day, and flew with the team to London. In the UK, specialists diagnosed him with a superficial vein thrombosis in his left calf, yet the Super Bowl 59 MVP proceeded to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 11.

Hurts has since been placed on injured reserve and is projected to miss the remainder of the season.

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Dig deeper:

The Eagles and Hurts' agent, Nicole Lynn, disclosed that the condition escalated to deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli, indicating the calf clot had traveled to his lungs.

He is currently prescribed blood thinners and is strictly prohibited from participating in any football activities until his treatment regimen concludes.

The other side:

Despite the union's concerns, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has expressed confidence in the team's procedures.

While welcoming the investigation, Goodell noted that the league's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, strongly defended the Philadelphia medical staff, asserting that all medical evaluations were thorough and that standard protocols were strictly observed.