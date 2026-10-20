2026 Thanksgiving weather forecast: Farmers' Almanac predictions for the Northeast

The Brief The Farmers' Almanac predicts a typical late-November weather pattern across the country, meaning travelers won't have to navigate a massive, coast-to-coast winter storm. New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. can expect cool and mostly fair weather. Virginia is forecast to have mild, pleasant, and dry conditions with plenty of sunshine.



With millions expected to hit the roads and skies for the Thanksgiving holiday, keeping an eye on the weather is essential.

Fortunately, the Farmers' Almanac's Thanksgiving forecast is pretty promising for the Northeast this year.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 27: A couple poses for wedding pictures during the mild autumn weather in Prospect Park on November 27, 2011 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Thanksgiving holiday weekend saw unseasonably mild weather with tempe Expand

Thanksgiving forecast

Local perspective:

The Farmers' Almanac predicts that a major, nationwide storm will avoid the U.S. this year, replaced by a typical late-November weather pattern. Here is what travelers can expect throughout the region:

NY, PA, NJ, DE, MD, and Washington, D.C.: These states are forecast to experience cool but mainly fair weather overall. Travelers heading through northern New York or the higher elevations of Pennsylvania might encounter a few flurries, but the broader regional pattern looks highly favorable for holiday travel without major interruptions.

Virginia: Virginia is poised to be one of the weather winners this Thanksgiving week. The forecast calls for generally mild and pleasant conditions, bringing a good chance of dry weather and abundant sunshine perfect for backyard football or traveling south along I-95.

What this means for travel

Why you should care:

Thanksgiving is consistently one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Although there isn't a massive winter storm in the forecast, standard late-November weather could still lead to travel delays.

Roadways: Expect mostly manageable driving conditions across the region. Watch for slick spots or brief travel slowdowns only if you are heading into the higher terrain or the Great Lakes region where scattered snow showers may pop up.

Airports: Major hubs like JFK, Newark, Philadelphia International, and Dulles should avoid widespread weather-related delays, as the Eastern seaboard remains largely cool and manageable.

If your Thanksgiving plans involve a road trip or a flight out of the Northeast, you can breathe a sigh of relief. The 2026 holiday is shaping up to be more typical than turbulent, leaving you free to worry about the turkey instead of the tarmac.