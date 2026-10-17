7,000 cyclists take over car-free streets for the annual Philly Bike Ride

The Brief Thousands of riders bundled up for a chilly Saturday morning to participate in the Philly Bike Ride, which began at 7:30 a.m. The 20-mile, car-free course winds past iconic landmarks like Independence Mall and Boathouse Row before ending at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Proceeds from the event benefit local youth cycling initiatives, including the Graduation on Wheels program.



Thousands of cyclists braved a chilly, windy Saturday morning to pedal through miles of car-free streets for the annual Philly Bike Ride.

Organizers describe the event as a "cruise at your own pace" ride designed for people of all ages and abilities.

The routes and landmarks

Big picture view:

The massive ride drew roughly 7,000 participants from around the country. The primary route features 20 miles of closed streets, allowing cyclists to safely ride past iconic Philadelphia landmarks.

The course winds through Chinatown, Independence Mall, Penn's Landing, and Boathouse Row before wrapping up at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. For families or those looking for a shorter trip, the event also offers a 7.6-mile route option.

What's next:

As cyclists cross the finish line near the Art Museum, the event transitions into a post-ride festival along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway featuring music, games, and local food vendors.

Riding for a cause

What you can do:

All proceeds from the Philly Bike Ride help fund various programs throughout the city. A major beneficiary is Graduation on Wheels, a program launched last year that promotes cycling education in Philadelphia public schools.