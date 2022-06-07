Free family film night every Tuesday in Wildwood
Family movies are shown free, every Tuesday night at Byrne Plaza in downtown Wildwood.
Christmas in July to be held at Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum in Lower Township, N.J.
Christmas in July will be held at Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum, in Lower Township, N.J. Santa will be there!
St. Christopher's Hospital for Children to hold 12th annual backpack giveaway
St. Christopher's Hospital for Children will hold it's 12th annual backpack distribution for children.
Health Fair and Festival to be held in Camden
A health fair and festival is being held Sturday, July 23, where there will be live music, food and family activities, in Camden, N.J.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is coming to Philadelphia
Hot Wheels and Bigfoot collaborates for the first time-ever at the Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center from July 30th-31st.
'Christmas in July': How you can celebrate in the Delaware Valley this weekend
With Christmas just six months away, some are getting into the holiday spirit early. Here's how you can celebrate Christmas in July in the Delaware Valley this weekend.
Made In America Festival 2022: Tyler, The Creator & Bad Bunny to headline annual two-day event
The lineup for the 2022 Made In America Festival has been released and Tyler, the Creator and Bad Bunny are set to headline the two-day event in September.