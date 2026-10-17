Bucks County Halloween display draws criticism over hanging 'bodies' display

The Brief A Halloween display in Bristol Borough features five bodies hanging from a tree, drawing concern from some residents and the Bucks County NAACP. The NAACP is asking for the display to be voluntarily removed, citing its historical significance for Black Americans. The homeowner says the display is meant as decoration and has no intention of taking it down before Halloween.



A Halloween display in Bristol Borough showing several bodies hanging from a tree is causing controversy and calls for its removal. The Bucks County NAACP is calling for the display to come down, while the homeowner says it will remain through Halloween.

Community reaction to the controversial display

What we know:

The display features several bodies wrapped in plastic, with duct tape and nooses around their necks, all hanging from a tree. Karla Scott brought the issue to this week's borough council meeting, raising concerns about its appropriateness and its impact on the community. Scott said, "It’s a body wrapped in plastic with duct tape around it, and hanging from a tree, not one but five with a noose around the neck. That’s very inappropriate."

The Bucks County NAACP called for the display's removal on Facebook, stating in part, "For Black Americans this imagery carries a painful historical significance rooted in lynching and racial terror... this is not about restricting Halloween celebrations or freedom of expression. It is about historical awareness, empathy, and respect for our neighbors."

Homeowner responds

The other side:

The homeowner told FOX 29 that the decorations are only intended as Halloween displays and there was "no other agenda" when putting them up. The homeowner also said they are "sorry if it offended anyone." Despite the controversy, the homeowner plans to keep the display up through Halloween.

Council and neighbors respond to concerns

Timeline:

Karla Scott shared her concerns with the borough council this week. Council President Ralph DiGuiseppe said, "Just so you know we did address this immediately. I don’t think it was up there for a few hours. Our inspector was there the next day." No ordinances currently prevent such displays in Bristol Borough, though Scott is hoping this could be reconsidered.

What they're saying:

Reactions from the community have been mixed. James Jackson said, "Oh well, I’m not sure if I like those."

Judy Saia said, "I see where the people are coming from because I have a friend who’s really, really upset about all this and I can understand. I’ve never seen that. I’m 80-years-old. I’ve never seen anybody decorate like this." Saia also said, "I myself would take them down just to keep peace."

Jackson added, "Maybe he didn’t have the intent to offend people, but because it does maybe he should change it."

Scott reflected, "My mind went back to what my ancestors went through being hung from trees with nooses around their neck."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether borough officials will take any further action or revisit local ordinances regarding displays like this in the future.