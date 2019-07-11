Sick dog found abandoned in plastic bin on Bucks County highway; $3K reward offered
Officials are investigating after they say a dog suffering from severe matting and multiple infections was found abandoned in a plastic bin on a Bucks County highway.
Bucks County mother sentenced to 25 to 50 years in child's death
A suburban Philadelphia mother has been sentenced to 25 to 50 years in the alleged poisoning death of her 2-year-old son a year ago.
Suspects sought in Bensalem burglary
Bensalem police are searching for two suspects in connection with a burglary on Vandegrift Lane.
Police: Woman steals package from porch in Langhorne
Police say a woman stole a package from a home in Langhorne and they believe she isn't working alone.
Middletown nursing home evacuated after lightning knocks out power
First responders kicked into high gear when lightning kicked the power out at a nursing home in Middletown, Pa.
Caught on Camera: Good Samaritans rescue baby deer in Perkasie
Two Good Samaritans rescued a baby deer after the little guy got caught in a wire fence in Perkasie, Pa.
Warminster Township police officer stops runaway truck after driver has seizure
A Warminster Township police officer's quick reactions helped bring a runaway truck to a stop after the driver of the vehicle suffered a seizure.