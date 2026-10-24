Man dies after Saturday morning shooting on Kinsey Street in Frankford

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The Brief A man died at Temple University Hospital after being shot early Saturday morning in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Kinsey Street shortly after 7 a.m. and rushed the victim to the hospital. No arrests have been made and investigators have not yet determined a motive for the deadly gunfire.



A man has died after being shot in the street in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

What we know:

Officers from the 15th Police District responded around 7:09 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Kinsey Street.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Police placed the wounded man into a patrol vehicle and rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where medical staff pronounced him dead at 7:33 a.m.

Investigation underway

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the victim's name or age pending family notification.

No arrests have been made, no weapons have been recovered, and detectives have not established a motive for the shooting. The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).