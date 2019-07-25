Dog the Bounty Hunter's Colorado store burglarized, items belonging to late wife Beth Chapman stolen
Personal items belonging to Dog the Bounty Hunter's late wife Beth Chapman were stolen from their Colorado store.
Tennessee woman reportedly comes home to find stranger wearing her clothes, drinking wine in her kitchen
A Tennessee woman returned home this week only to find an unexpected guest – a stranger wearing her clothes who had cooked a meal in her kitchen and helped herself to a bottle of her wine, a report says.
Florida man gets 10 years for knowingly spreading HIV
A Florida man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for knowingly spreading HIV.
Ohio man allegedly uses demand note with full name, address to rob bank
Tip for aspiring bank robbers: Don't use your real name on the slip of paper you're using to demand other people's money.
Amazon delivery driver arrested on suspicion of stealing dog from man’s home
An Amazon delivery driver was arrested on suspicion of stealing a 2-year-old dachshund from a man’s home in Texas.
Police: Mom charged with murder after taking dead daughter, 5, to the ER and claiming she was in car crash
A Louisiana woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter on July 17, according to the Alexandria Police Department.
US government will execute inmates for first time since 2003
The United States will resume executing federal death-row inmates, the Justice Department said Thursday, ending an informal, two-decade moratorium even as the nation sees a broad shift away from capital punishment.