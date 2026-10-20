NFL defends Eagles' handling of Jalen Hurts' blood clots as union seeks investigation

The Brief The NFL says the Philadelphia Eagles will not face punishment for their handling of Jalen Hurts' blood clot situation, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The NFL Players Association is calling for a full investigation, while league officials and medical experts are defending the Eagles' medical care. Hurts is expected to miss the rest of the season due to blood clots in his left calf and lungs.



The NFL is standing by the Philadelphia Eagles' medical handling of quarterback Jalen Hurts after blood clots sidelined him for the remainder of the season, according to league officials and a person familiar with the situation. However, the NFL Players Association wants a thorough review of what happened.**

NFL leadership and medical experts defend Eagles' actions

What we know:

League officials say they were in regular contact with the Eagles' medical staff and the Cleveland Clinic in London from the time Hurts reported his injury. Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said, "I have complete confidence in the Eagles’ medical staff and their handling of this situation, and I would characterize their work as very conservative, very patient-focused and appropriately guarded at every step."

Hurts went on injured reserve and is expected to miss the rest of the season. The Eagles and Hurts' agent confirmed the quarterback has deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary embolisms.

What they're saying:

Sills said, "In this case, everyone was incredibly conservative and incredibly vigilant and was very quick to make diagnoses of these conditions that might not have been diagnosed in a nonathlete." He also stated, "Sometimes in medicine, we do all the right things and diseases progress and other things develop."

NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller challenged reports that Hurts had gone more than 30 hours without sleep before a recent game, stating Hurts actually slept for about seven or eight hours before playing.

Union calls for investigation as rumors addressed

The other side:

The NFL Players Association urged the league to conduct a thorough investigation before any conclusions are reached.

"Before conclusions are drawn about how this situation was handled, there must be a full investigation into what occurred," the union said. "Determining the facts is essential to ensuring players receive the highest level of care and protection going forward."

The union said it was told by the league that a review was not planned.

What's next:

Hurts' future treatment includes blood thinners, and he will be unable to participate in football activities until he is off the medication.

Dr. Caron Rockman, a vascular surgeon not involved in Hurts' treatment, said, "It’s a judgment call. I think it’s really a case-by-case basis. In my personal opinion, superficial vein thrombosis is not a (disqualification) to fly."

Sills told reporters all decisions are based on medical considerations rather than football priorities. "The notion that there are external factors or that any of our physicians would put a player in harm’s way — that’s nonsense," Sills said.

What we don't know:

Details about any future reviews or investigations into the Eagles’ handling of Hurts’ condition have not been confirmed. Sills declined to share specific details of Hurts’ condition due to patient privacy.