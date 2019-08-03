Samardzija throws 8 strong innings, Giants top Phillies 3-1
Jeff Samardzija pitched eight stellar innings of two-hit ball, Evan Longoria and Kevin Pillar each homered, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Saturday.
Eagles acquire Eli Harold in trading Ryan Bates to Bills
The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired defensive end Eli Harold in a trade that sent rookie offensive lineman Ryan Bates to the Buffalo Bills.
Tim Tebow opens 10th playroom for children at AdventHealth Daytona Beach
Tim Tebow is giving children in some hospitals a chance to "just be kids again."
AP Source: Kaepernick ready to compete to play, Eagles a potential fit
Colin Kaepernick is eager to prove he's good enough to play in the NFL.
Harper's pair of homers lead Phillies past Giants
Bryce Harper put his fingers to his lips and shushed the heckling crowd at Oracle Park after hitting his first home run of the night.
Eagles lose backup QB Sudfeld and game to Titans, 27-10
The Philadelphia Eagles rested Carson Wentz only to lose his backup.
Eagles lose backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld to injury
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld left the sideline on a cart after injuring his left arm on a late hit in the second quarter of Philadelphia's game against Tennessee.
White Sox, Yankees to play at 'Field of Dreams' in 2020
The Chicago White Sox will play a game against the New York Yankees next August at the site in Iowa where the movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed.
Autocorrect causes merchandise mix-up for Lehigh Valley IronPigs
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs turned into the IronPugs after the team's general manager ordered merchandise and autocorrect messed up the team's name.
Eagles announce sensory room for fans with autism, sensory challenges
The Philadelphia Eagles have built a state-of-the-art sensory room to accommodate fans that sensory-related challenges.
Ben Simmons says he was 'singled out' trying to enter Melbourne casino
Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has explained a social media post that seemed to imply he'd been racially profiled by security staff at a Melbourne casino by saying he and his friends felt "singled out."
Velasquez tosses 7 strong in Phillies' 7-3 win over Diamondbacks
Vince Velasquez has had a week to remember.
Eagles linebacker Grugier-Hill out with knee sprain
Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill has a sprained ligament in his left knee and is expected to miss several weeks.
Philadelphia Union captain makes on-field statement about gun violence
Alejandro Bedoya made a statement about gun violence in the nation's capital.
Garcia slam, Jimenez 3-run shot lead White Sox past Phillies
Leury Garcia hit a grand slam, Eloy Jimenez added a three-run shot and Tim Anderson also went deep to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 10-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
Phillies send 3B Maikel Franco to Triple-A Lehigh
The Philadelphia Phillies have demoted third baseman Maikel Franco to Triple-A Leigh Valley.
Harper, Hoskins back Nola as Phillies down White Sox 3-2
Aaron Nola pitched seven strong innings, Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins homered and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Saturday night.
Fan's viral 96-mph pitch catches attention of MLB team, scores minor-league contract
(FOX NEWS) -- A baseball fan's life has changed forever after he threw an unbelievable pitch at a Major League Baseball game, shocking officials and viewers around the world.
Phillies lose to White Sox in 15 innings with pitcher in outfield, an outfielder pitching
Vince Velasquez did everything he could playing in the field for the first time since he was a kid and it still wasn't enough.