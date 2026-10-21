Pennsylvania 2026 midterm election: Key dates, how to vote, who's on the ballot

The Brief Pennsylvanians vote Nov. 3 for governor, all 17 U.S. House seats, all 203 state House seats and half of the 50-member state Senate. Voter registration closes Oct. 19, and mail-in or absentee ballot applications are due to county election offices by Oct. 27. Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.



With the Nov. 3 general election approaching, Pennsylvania remains a key battleground. Race outcomes will directly impact the balance of power in both the state and country.

Whether you plan to drop a ballot in the mail or cast it in person at your local polling place, here are the official resources you need to ensure your voice is heard.

A pedestrian walks past a ballot drop box during early voting ahead of the midterm election outside City Hall in San Francisco, California, US, on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. A proposal to tax California's billionaires has fractured Democratic politics, Expand

Check your registration status

Before making any other voting plans, verify that you are actively registered to vote at your current address.

How to check: You can verify your registration status through the state's official You can verify your registration status through the state's official voter portal.

Need to register or update? If you have moved, changed your name, or need to register for the first time, you can complete your application If you have moved, changed your name, or need to register for the first time, you can complete your application online.

PA voter registration deadline

The last day for Pennsylvania residents to register to vote for the 2026 general election was Oct. 19.

Voting by mail

In Pennsylvania, you have two vote-by-mail options.

Mail-in ballot: Any registered voter can apply for a mail-in ballot.

Absentee ballot: Registered voters who can’t make it to their polling place on Election Day because of illness, disability, work, or travel can apply for an absentee ballot.

Your application for a mail-in or absentee ballot must be received by your county election office by 5p.m. October 27, while your completed ballot must be received by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. A postmark by 8 p.m. Nov. 3 is not sufficient.

Voting in person

If you prefer to vote in person, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Find your polling place: Look up your current polling place using an official Look up your current polling place using an official "Polling Place Search" to confirm your correct location and its confirmed operating hours.

Voting requirements: If it is your first time voting at a new polling place, you will need to bring an If it is your first time voting at a new polling place, you will need to bring an approved form of identification.

What's on the ballot

In Pennsylvania, voters will elect the governor, 17 U.S. House seats, all 203 members of the state House and half of the 50-member state Senate. Here is what will appear on the ballot in the Philadelphia area. (Note: an asterisk * denotes an incumbent)

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Governor

Josh Shapiro* (D)

Stacy Garrity (R)

Kenneth Krawchuk (L)

Democratic incumbent Josh Shapiro is seeking a second term against Republican state Treasurer Stacy Garrity. Libertarian Ken Krawchuk is also on the ballot. Both major-party candidates won their May nominations unopposed.

Quinnipiac's first likely-voter poll of the cycle released on Oct. 7 showed Gov. Shapiro holding a commanding 59% to 34% lead over Garrity among likely Pennsylvania voters. Libertarian candidate Ken Krawchuk is currently polling at 2%.

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U.S. House of Representatives

As both parties fight for control of the U.S. House in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, Pennsylvania has emerged as a crucial battleground. Two of the state's highly competitive congressional districts fall in the Philadelphia area (1st and 7th). They are currently held by Republicans, making them a primary focus for Democrats looking to flip seats and shift the balance of power.

District 1: Brian Fitzpatrick* (R) vs. Bob Harvie (D) (Third Party: Jamie Frost Remmey, Josh Hoban): Republican incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick is facing Democrat Bob Harvie. Harvie is a Bucks County commissioner and former high school social studies teacher. An Oct. 9 Cook Political Report moved the race from "likely" to "lean" Republican, meaning Fitzpatrick is still favored.

District 2: Brendan Boyle* (D) vs. Jessica Arriaga (R): Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle is seeking a seventh term against Republican Jessica Arriaga, a North Philadelphia native and operating room technician.

District 3: Christopher Rabb (D) vs. Dennis Mahoney (I): This is the seat of retiring Rep. Dwight Evans. Democratic state Rep. Chris Rabb, a self-described democratic socialist, won the primary with about 44% in a four-way race. He faces independent Dennis Mahoney, a 34-year-old humanitarian aid worker from South Philadelphia.

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District 4: Madeleine Dean* (D) vs. Aurora Stuski (R): Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean, who won 59.1% in 2024, faces Republican Aurora Stuski.

District 5: Mary Gay Scanlon* (D) vs. Nick Manganaro (R): Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon is seeking a fifth term against Republican Nicholas Manganaro, a financial professional.

District 6: Chrissy Houlahan* (D) vs. Martin Young (R): Democratic Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, was first elected in 2018 and won 56.2% in 2024. Republican Marty Young is a West Point graduate and restructuring executive.

District 7: Ryan Mackenzie* (R) vs. Bob Brooks (D) (Third Party: Andrew Tupone, Frank Golden, Ramon Granados): Incumbent Republican Ryan Mackenzie is defending a seat he flipped in 2024 against Democrat Bob Brooks. Mackenzie won it by about 4,000 votes in 2024. Brooks won a crowded Democratic primary with 41%. The Cook Political Report moved the race from "toss-up" to "lean" Democratic on Oct. 9.

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Pennsylvania General Assembly

Your ballot will only feature the specific House and Senate races for your exact address. Voters in the Philadelphia metro area will be deciding the following districts:

State Senate districts: 6, 12, 24, 26, and 44

State House districts: 13, 18, 26, 29, 31, 74, 141, 142, 143, 145, 155, 156, 157, 158, 159, 160, 162, 163, 164, 165, 166, 167, 168, 170, 172, 173, 177, 178, and 192