Judges rejects Trump campaign suit over Philadelphia voter offices
Judge Gary Glazer wrote in his 14-page opinion that Pennsylvania law does not allow such representatives to observe in election offices, a stance held by election lawyers, city officials and the state’s top elections official.
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf aims to pressure Sen. Toomey into voting against Barrett confirmation
The comments by Wolf, a Democrat, are yet another sign of how seriously both sides are taking the battle over the Supreme Court seat of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Pennsylvania House leaders call for lawmaker to resign over videos of son, 5, drawing from cigar
The Beaver County Times disclosed the existence of videos in which Rep. Aaron Bernstine encourages his 5-year-old son to draw from a cigar and use profane language.
Talks to update Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law show life
House Republicans held an internal conference call Wednesday to discuss the idea of giving counties four or five days to process mail-in ballots before Election Day.
Swing state guide: Battleground states become focus in 2020 election
The path to the presidency relies on about a dozen key swing states which are viewed as important in determining the outcome of the election.
Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey won't run for re-election, or governor
Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania will not seek re-election in 2022.
Audit faults Gov. Wolf's business shutdown waiver program
Pennsylvania's chief fiscal watchdog on Tuesday criticized a state program under which businesses could seek permission to operate during Gov. Tom Wolf's pandemic shutdown, saying waivers were granted inconsistently and with little transparency and comparing the process to a "Keystone Kops routine."
Pa. court battle erupts over voters' signatures on mail ballots
Pennsylvania's top election official is asking the state's highest court to back her up in a new legal dispute with President Donald Trump's campaign over counting mail-in ballots when a voter's signature doesn't necessarily match the one on their registration.
Gov. Wolf requests major disaster declaration for damages from Tropical Storm Isaias
The storm left thousands without power and caused significant flooding throughout the area. The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes in Bucks and Montgomery counties.
Pennsylvania online voter registration services restored after outage
The Wolf administration said an equipment failure at a data center caused online outages for the Department of State, the state liquor board and other state government entities.