Audit faults Gov. Wolf's business shutdown waiver program

Pennsylvania's chief fiscal watchdog on Tuesday criticized a state program under which businesses could seek permission to operate during Gov. Tom Wolf's pandemic shutdown, saying waivers were granted inconsistently and with little transparency and comparing the process to a "Keystone Kops routine."

Pa. court battle erupts over voters' signatures on mail ballots

Pennsylvania's top election official is asking the state's highest court to back her up in a new legal dispute with President Donald Trump's campaign over counting mail-in ballots when a voter's signature doesn't necessarily match the one on their registration.