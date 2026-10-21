Pennsylvania home heating oil prices hit $6.01 a gallon, straining families

The Brief Home heating oil prices in Pennsylvania are averaging $6.01 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Families who rely on oil heat are facing tough choices on bills and daily expenses as the colder months arrive. Advocates recommend exploring state grants like LIHEAP and locking in prices to manage rising costs.



Homeowners who heat with oil are seeing the price of staying warm surge, with average heating oil costs reaching $6.01 per gallon in Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. As winter approaches, many households face growing financial pressure to pay for basic heating needs.

What we know:

The cost of filling a home heating oil tank can easily exceed $1,000, experts say. For families already managing tight budgets, these bills are leading to serious trade-offs.

"For a lot of our clients they are making really hard decisions about do they pay their rent? Do they pay their utility bill? Do they pay for their medication? Do they get the extra test they need but can't afford the copay for. Or do they pay for their gas bill?" said Joline Price, supervising attorney for the energy unit at Community Legal Services of Philadelphia.

A 200-gallon delivery would now cost more than $1,200, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

State Grants and Strategies to Offset High Oil Prices

Many advocates are encouraging residents to explore the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, which offers state-funded grants for heating costs. LIHEAP provides $200-$1,000 in heating assistance to eligible low-income homeowners and renters. However, the coverage these grants provide shrinks as oil prices go up.

"They are worried about the value of that LIHEAP grant is diminished because it's not a certain amount of oil ,it's a dollar amount, so you are going to get less oil per grant than you would have previously," said Price.

Back in August, Michele De Cruz-Saenz, a retired homeowner in Nether Providence, paid a $199 fee to her oil delivery company to lock in a price of $4.59 a gallon for heating oil. "I have always subscribed to it because I have always won out. And so I did it this year and now as I understand with the price of oil these days I’m going to luck out and perhaps this year big time," said De Cruz-Saenz.

What they're saying:

Advocates suggest homeowners shop around, as prices may vary between delivery companies, and locking in a price early could help save money.

"It’s like going to the gas pump to fill your car. It’s all the same. Up, up up," said De Cruz-Saenz.

What's next:

Advocates say families struggling with heating costs should review their eligibility for LIHEAP and other local assistance programs. Emergency assistance is also available for families at risk of losing heat. Applications open November 2nd and run through April 23, 2027. Apply online at www.compas.state.pa.us or call 1-866-857-7095.