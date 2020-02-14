Cecil B. Moore mural in North Philadelphia spray-painted with racial slur
The iconic mural of Cecil B. Moore in North Philadelphia has been defaced by a racial slur spray-painted on the mural..
US scientists say January 2020 was hottest January on record
Last month was the hottest January since scientists began keeping temperature records in 1880, U.S. government forecasters said Thursday.
N.J. skier suffocates to death after getting caught in chairlift
Officials say a skier appears to have suffocated to death at a Colorado resort after he fell through an opening in a chairlift seat and became caught with his coat wrapped around his head and neck.
New Jersey, Trump administration square off over immigration
New Jersey has become the latest venue for a legal fight over immigration and sanctuary policies, pitting the Trump administration against self-styled progressive Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.
‘Window washing’ shelter dog is warming hearts across the internet
The 147-pound Akita mix has been racking up fans on Facebook after a video of him ‘washing’ the window of his kennel with his tongue went viral.
Police: Man, 54, struck and killed by vehicle in Logan
A 54-year-old man was fatally struck by a car while crossing the street Thursday night in the Logan section of Philadelphia.
Police: Officer discharges weapon after 17-year-old reaches for gun in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia police say an officer discharged their weapon after a man pulled a gun.
New Jersey man gets 1 year in case of dog left in cage with tide rising
A Monmouth County man was sentenced to a year in prison for leaving a pit bull puppy in a cage at water's edge during rising tide.
Delaware health officials clear third resident of coronavirus
Health officials have cleared a second person who was being monitored for the coronavirus.
Police: 14-year-old suspect held in Barnard College student death
A 14-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Barnard College student in a Manhattan park in December, authorities said Saturday.
Police searching for 77-year-old woman missing from Elmwood Park
Police are searching for a missing elderly woman from Elmwood Park.
Deputies say woman posed as baby photographer, drugged mother to steal newborn
The victim says on the third visit, the suspects gave her a cupcake to eat and she immediately felt ill. She told the suspects to leave and then noticed her house keys were missing.
Police searching for missing 65-year-old man from North Philadelphia
Police are searching for a 65-year-old man from North Philadelphia who has not been seen in over two weeks.
More than 100,000 racing fans expected to pack stands for Daytona 500
Pre-race coverage begins at 1 p.m. Sunday on FOX 35 followed by the race at 2:30 p.m.
3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’
Three people were shot and wounded on Valentine’s Day at a restaurant just outside Atlanta that’s owned by singer and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss.
17-year-old injured during officer involved shooting in North Philadelphia
Police say a 17-year-old was shot three times by an officer when the teen reached for a weapon on his waistband.
Weather Authority: Bitter cold Saturday with sun and clouds slated for region
FOX 29 Weather Authority is forecasting a bitter cold Saturday in Philadelphia with temperatures struggling to break the freezing point.
Police investigating triple shooting outside nightclub in Olney
Police are investigating a triple shooting outside a nightclub in Olney early Saturday morning.
