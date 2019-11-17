Police seek assistance locating endangered 12-year-old boy, missing in East Falls

article

Police in Philadelphia are seeking assistance locating an endangered, missing 12-year-old boy.

Officials say Akaree Hisle was last seen Sunday morning, about 10:15, on the 3300 block of Henry Avenue, in East Falls.

According to investigators, Hisle’s mother was checking him into Haven Behavioral Hospital. He ran off during the check-in.

He is described as 4’11” and weighs about 80 pounds. He is of a thin build, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a coat with gray sleeves and an orange bottom. He had on gray pants, orange and blue Air Max sneakers and he was wearing a purple hat.

Hisle reportedly struggles with depression, ADHD and PTSD.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or dial 911.