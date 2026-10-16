Thunderstorms possible Friday evening for Philadelphia area as cold front arrives

The Brief Rain is expected Friday morning with thunderstorms possible in the evening as a cold front approaches. Strong to severe storms could hit Friday evening, followed by much cooler and windy weekend weather. Patchy frost and temperatures in the 30s are forecast Sunday morning, with sunny but chilly conditions for the Eagles game.



A wet start is expected Friday with rain in the morning and possible thunderstorms later in the day as a cold front moves through the Philadelphia area.

Cold front brings mixed weather and chilly weekend

Timeline:

Rain is expected across the region Friday morning, with heavier showers likely in some areas, including the Pocono Mountains, Lehigh Valley, Delaware beaches, Ocean City, Maryland and southern Delaware.

Breaks of sunshine may appear midday, but more storms could develop Friday evening when a strong cold front arrives. Some of the evening thunderstorms could be strong to severe.

Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s Friday, which will be in sharp contrast to the expected highs in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday. The rain is forecast to end Saturday morning, after which it will turn windy and cooler, with highs in the mid-50s Saturday afternoon.

What's next:

Anyone attending the Eagles game Sunday at 1:00 p.m. should expect sunny but chillier conditions, with temperatures in the 50s during the game and 40s possible for morning tailgaters.

A stretch of pleasant weather is expected Monday through Thursday next week after the wet and chilly weekend. Forecasters say planning ahead for chilly mornings and cooler afternoons through the weekend is advised, especially for outdoor events.