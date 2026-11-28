The Brief Two people were killed in a shooting in Chester, Delaware County, and officials confirmed one of the victims was pregnant. SkyFOX flew over the scene near West 7th Street and Highland Avenue as investigators worked the area. Chester Mayor Stefan Roots said he is "heartbroken" by the violence, and no arrests have been announced.



Two people, including a pregnant woman, are dead following a shooting in Chester, Delaware County.

What we know:

Officials are investigating the deadly shooting near the intersection of West 7th Street and Highland Avenue, where SkyFOX flew over the scene.

Authorities confirmed two people were killed in the shooting, and one of the victims was pregnant.

What they're saying:

Chester Mayor Stefan Roots released a statement mourning the tragedy and addressing the city's ongoing efforts to curb gun violence.

"I am heartbroken," Roots said in part. "We have made incredible progress in reducing gun violence. But days like today show that there is still much more work to be done."

Chester shooting: 2 killed, including pregnant woman

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identities of the victims. So far, there is no word on what led up to the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.