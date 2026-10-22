Villanova set to exit Philadelphia’s famed Big 5 college basketball series after this season

The Brief Villanova will leave the Big 5 at the end of the 2026-2027 season and the series will continue with five teams starting next season in a round-robin format. Founding members Penn, La Salle, Temple and Saint Josephâs will remain, as will Drexel. The Big 5 was officially formed in 1954, and the schools started round-robin play for "City Series" bragging rights in 1955.



The Big 5 is no more.

Well, at least not the incarnation most fans of the famed Philly basketball series remember from its heyday.

What we know:

Villanova will leave the Big 5 at the end of the 2026-2027 season and the series will continue with five teams starting next season in a round-robin format. The Big 5 Classic tripleheader also will end after this seasonâ€™s Dec. 5 event at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, the home of the 76ers.

Founding members Penn, La Salle, Temple and Saint Josephâ€™s will remain, as will Drexel, which was added ahead of the 2023 season making it a six team series.

"The resumption of a consistent round-robin format, featuring both home and away contests, will sustain traditional rivalries while providing valuable scheduling stability in an increasingly complex Division I environment," the five remaining schools said in a joint statement.

The backstory:

The Big 5 â€” the name was coined by Philadelphia Inquirer sports writer Herb Good â€” was officially formed in 1954, and the schools started round-robin play for "City Series" bragging rights in 1955. The first game was 68 years ago when Saint Josephâ€™s beat Villanova 83-70 on Dec. 14, 1955, in front of 2,636 fans at the Palestra.

"In recent years, the evolving NCAA landscape has prompted institutions to evaluate how their athletics programs align with broader institutional priorities. Following thoughtful discussions and consideration of the interests and goals of all involved, the decision was made to move forward with the Menâ€™s Philadelphia Big 5 championship format without Villanovaâ€™s participation," the statement read.