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The Brief Hard Rock Bet launched "Rival Rinse," a bizarre line of soaps designed for sports bettors to wash away the shame of wagering on rival teams. The upcoming New York edition smells like cheese whiz, steak, and freedom. The soaps are not sold in stores and can only be acquired by redeeming them through the Hard Rock Bet Rewards Store on their app.



If you had to bottle the scent of Philadelphia, what would it be? Hard Rock Bet has an answer, and it skips traditional soap ingredients like lavender or eucalyptus entirely.

What we know:

To help fans scrub away the shame of betting on a rival, Hard Rock Bet has launched a bizarre new line of soaps called Rival Rinse. The goal? To help you "wash away the shame, scrub off the betrayal and return to your true colors."

The upcoming Philly-themed soap has been dubbed "Brotherly Scrub," and it evokes a very specific, hyper-local scent profile: "Philly cheesesteak with hints of liberty."

It ditches traditional soap scents to leave you smelling like cheese whiz, steak, and freedom.

What we don't know:

Hard Rock Bet has yet to announce an official release date for the Philadelphia-scented soap, which is still listed as "coming soon" on the website.

Beyond Philly

Big picture view:

The Rival Rinse collection spans several major football cities across the country with their own bizarre scent profiles.

Down in Florida, Miami fans can scrub down with "Miami Spice" (Cafecito with hints of Havana winds), while Tampa bettors can use "Tampa Bathe" (Oak cask with hints of swashbuckling).

Jacksonville gets "DUUUVALather" (Tropical citrus with hints of saltwater breeze), while Dallas features "America's Clean" (Smoky mesquite with hints of rodeo).

How to get it

What you can do:

The collection is not available in stores. Fans can only get their hands on a bar by redeeming it through the Hard Rock Bet Rewards Store on the brand's betting app.