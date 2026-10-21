Eagles, NFL face scrutiny after Jalen Hurts diagnosed with blood clots; NFL commissioner welcomes review

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The Brief Eagles and NFL face scrutiny over their handling of Jalen Hurtsâ medical treatment, who has deep vein thrombosis and blood clots in both lungs. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says protocols were followed and welcomes the NFL Players Associationâs call for a review. Fans continue to support Hurts during his recovery, and some plan to send letters to the Jefferson Health Training Complex.



NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that league medical protocols were followed in the treatment of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is currently recovering from deep vein thrombosis and blood clots in both lungs. Goodell also said he welcomes the NFL Players Associationâ€™s request for a review into Hurtsâ€™ care and emphasized the importance of player health.

Public reaction and calls for transparency after Hurtsâ diagnosis

What we know:

Hurts first developed symptoms after being cleated in the calf on Oct. 4, team officials said.

A superficial blood clot was discovered in London about a week later, and although Hurts was cleared to play against the Jaguars, a follow-up ultrasound after returning home led to him being ruled out. The Eagles then placed him on injured reserve days later, team officials said, after his condition worsened and he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and blood clots in both lungs.

Goodell said players have significant input in decisions to play or travel when injured and can seek additional medical opinions under the collective bargaining agreement.

"They have a lot of latitude there and they also have a lot of latitude with respect to getting additional medical opinions thatâ€™s part of the collective bargaining agreement that they have an ability to get additional opinions if they do," said Goodell. "If a medical advisor said not to do something, that would be followed," said Goodell.

Fans remain concerned for Hurtsâ€™ well-being, with Kristin Debias of Conshohocken saying, "I mean, obviously it hurts, but more so making sure heâ€™s physically okay."

Jason Kelce addressed the situation on the New Heights podcast, saying, "I think fans obviously have a desire to know what all went into place to at the end of the day put Jalen Hurts in a very serious, scary position of having blood clots, and now being out for the full year."

On social media, Hurtsâ€™ mother Pamela Hurts said, "Prayers work. Prayers work. Keep praying."

Debias added, "Everybody is just really concerned about his well-being and the long road to recoveryâ€¦get well soon Jalen weâ€™re all rooting for you. We canâ€™t wait to see you back on the field."

Support in the Philadelphia community and next steps for Hurts

Philadelphia fans continue to show support for Hurts, cheering on his recovery and sharing messages of encouragement both online and in person, according to statements from fans and social media posts.

Plans are underway among Eagles supporters to send letters to the Jefferson Health Training Complex to further show their support for Hurts during his recovery.

What's next:

Goodell said he is comfortable with the steps taken in Hurtsâ€™ treatment and welcomes the NFL Players Associationâ€™s call for a review. Hurts remains on injured reserve as he recovers.