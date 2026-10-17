Eagles place QB Jalen Hurts on injured reserve with blood clot

The Brief The Philadelphia Eagles are placing quarterback Jalen Hurts on injured reserve. Hurts was found to have a blood clot in his leg after he was cleated during a game against the Los Angeles Rams. The injury designation will keep Hurts out for at least the next four weeks.



The Philadelphia Eagles have placed quarterback Jalen Hurts on injured reserve, keeping the Super Bowl MVP off the field for at least the next four games.

Hurts goes to IR

What we know:

The Eagles announced the move on Saturday while announcing other roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Hurts had already been ruled out for Sunday's game, but there was discussion that the team could potentially keep him off of the injured reserve list, according to reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rappaport.

Hurts has blood clot in calf

The backstory:

Hurts was diagnosed with a blood clot in his calf earlier this week, the team announced. The clot was discovered after he was cleated during the Eagles' Oct. 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite reporting pain during practice, Hurts went on to play in the Eagles' most recent game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 11, going 21 for 40 for 220 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

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When will Jalen Hurts be back?

What we don't know:

Placing Hurts on injured reserve means that he will miss at least the team's next four games. The earliest he'd be eligible to return is after the team's bye, when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 22.

According to reports from Rapaport and Schefter, however, Hurts will be out "for the foreseeable future."

Eagles Week 6 starter

What's next:

Tanner McKee is set to start at quarterback Sunday for the Eagles. McKee played in four games for the Eagles in 2025, throwing for just 274 yards and one touchdown across four games.