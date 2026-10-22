Sixers erase 29-point deficit behind Maxey, Embiid, LeBron James to stun Cavs in home opener

The Brief Tyrese Maxey scored 32 points and Joel Embiid had 24 as the Sixers made a 29-point comeback to beat the Cavaliers 114-106 in their home opener Thursday night. LeBron James had 17 points and 10 rebounds in his biggest career comeback, while Donovan Mitchell scored 32 for Cleveland. Fans noticed a new blue-tinted lighting system affecting the ESPN broadcast of the game.



The Philadelphia 76ers pulled off a historic comeback in their home opener, rallying from a 29-point deficit to stun the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-106. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 32 points and Joel Embiid added 24. LeBron James scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, making it the biggest comeback win of his career. Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points for the Cavaliers in their season opener.

Sixers erase massive deficit against the Cavaliers at home

The Sixers went on a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter, led by Maxey, who was relentless on defense and gave Philadelphia the lead. Embiid scored seven straight points in the fourth to help erase the Cavaliers’ advantage. Jaylen Brown, also new to Philadelphia, contributed 21 points.

James brought excitement to the crowd with an uncontested two-handed dunk and a score off a Maxey steal. The Sixers started the season with wins over both the NBA champion Knicks and the Eastern Conference finalist Cavaliers.

The packed home crowd erupted in boos late in the second period as the Sixers missed 11 of 15 3-pointers and committed 14 turnovers in the first half. Mitchell scored 22 of his 32 points in the first half, stretching Cleveland’s lead to 29. The Sixers came back in the fourth, with Embiid and Maxey sparking the rally and Maxey getting into a confrontation with former teammate James Harden.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 32 points, 22 of them coming in the first half. This was Cleveland's season opener, and the team built a significant lead before Philadelphia’s comeback.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Tyrese Maxey #0 and LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers react during the fourth quarter of a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvani Expand

James signed a two-year deal with the 76ers for the veteran minimum after considering a return to Cleveland in free agency. He previously won a title with the Cavaliers and is now seeking a fifth championship with the Sixers.

President Donald Trump accused James on Thursday of disrespecting the United States by not standing still during the national anthem.

Fans in the arena experienced strong emotions throughout the night, from boos in the first half to celebration late in the game. The debut of James and Brown was met with heightened excitement, with tickets listed around $4,000 in the lower bowl on secondary markets.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how the Cavaliers will adjust after letting a 29-point lead slip away in their opener.