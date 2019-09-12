Weather Authority: Humid Thursday, chance of evening storms

Humidity has returned to the Delaware Valley Thursday along with warmer temperatures.

Wednesday reached 90 degrees in Philadelphia, but we won’t be getting quite that hot Thursday. Expect highs in the upper 80s with a chance of rain and storms.

Later in the day, strong to severe storms could move through the area just in time for the evening rush.

Friday will be a much different story with mostly cloudy conditions and highs in the low 70s. We’ll start to warm back up come Saturday when we should see highs back in the 80s.

