2 dead in Wilmington rowhome fire, cause unknown

The Brief Two people were killed in a rowhome fire Tuesday morning in Wilmington. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while responding to the fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.



Two people were killed in a rowhome fire Tuesday morning in Wilmington, Delaware. Two firefighters were also hurt during the fire and have since been treated for minor injuries, according to officials.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to 8th Avenue in Wilmington just after 3 a.m. for reports of a rowhome fire.

Fire Chief John Looney said crews arrived to find fire engulfing all three floors of the property.

At one point during the firefight, Looney said, the second floor of the home collapsed, causing firefighters to retreat.

Two residents were found dead inside the home, according to officials.

Looney added that two firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

The identities of the people killed in the fire have not been released.