The Brief Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday outside the LOVE Park Christmas Village. Investigators say a man brandished a knife while attempting to rob a group of people, prompting a licensed gun owner in the group to shoot him once in the head. The Christmas Village is expected to open as usual on Sunday.



Philadelphia police say a knife-wielding robbery suspect is dead after being shot by a licensed gun owner outside the LOVE Park Christmas Village late Saturday night.

What we know:

The deadly shooting broke out just before 10 p.m. outside the LOVE Park Christmas Village, near the intersection of North 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

Police say a 45-year-old man approached a group of people and attempted to rob them, brandishing a knife. A 21-year-old man in the group, who is licensed to carry a firearm, pulled out a gun and shot the would-be robber once in the head.

The shooter told responding officers that he fired the weapon as the suspect was trying to rob him.

"It's unclear exactly what words were exchanged, but a knife was displayed toward the group of individuals," said Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace. "At that point, the individual with the gun pulled out a gun and shot him one time in the head."

Officers immediately transported the suspect to Jefferson University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has yet to be released.

What's next:

Despite the ongoing investigation, the LOVE Park Christmas Village is expected to be open as usual on Sunday.