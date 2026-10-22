22-year-old driver dead after losing control of vehicle on 295 in West Deptford
WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. - A violent car crash Wednesday night on 295 in West Deptford claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman and left another young woman seriously injured.
What we know:
New Jersey State Police say the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on I-295 near milepost 17.4 in West Deptford.
Aigner Johnson, 22, was driving a Ford sedan on the southbound side of the highway when police say she lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle veered off the right side of the highway and struck a tree, causing the car to become engulfed in flames.
Johnson, according to state police, sustained fatal injuries in the crash. Nayazia Morgan, a 22-year-old passenger, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
What we don't know:
State police have not released the condition of Morgan.
The Source: Information provided by the New Jersey State Police.