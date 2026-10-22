22-year-old driver dead after losing control of vehicle on 295 in West Deptford

The Brief Aigner Johnson, 22, died after losing control of her vehicle Wednesday night on I-295 in West Deptford. Nayazia Morgan, also 22, was a passenger in the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. Investigators believe Johnson lost control of the car, veered off the highway, and crashed into a tree causing the car to catch fire.



A violent car crash Wednesday night on 295 in West Deptford claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman and left another young woman seriously injured.

What we know:

New Jersey State Police say the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on I-295 near milepost 17.4 in West Deptford.

Aigner Johnson, 22, was driving a Ford sedan on the southbound side of the highway when police say she lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle veered off the right side of the highway and struck a tree, causing the car to become engulfed in flames.

Johnson, according to state police, sustained fatal injuries in the crash. Nayazia Morgan, a 22-year-old passenger, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

What we don't know:

State police have not released the condition of Morgan.