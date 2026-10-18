5 people shot, 1 killed after shooting outside bar in North Philadelphia

The Brief One person was killed, and four others were injured in a shooting outside a bar in Fairhill early Sunday morning. Police recovered at least 60 shell casings outside the bar. Authorities have not yet released the victims' identities, their medical conditions, or any information regarding potential suspects or arrests.



A quintuple shooting outside a North Philadelphia bar has left at least one person dead and four others injured early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Police say two men were kicked out of a bar on Lawrence Street in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood around 4 a.m.

The fight spilled onto the streets outside as it escalated into a shooting. At least 60 shell casings could be seen scattered throughout the massive crime scene several hours after the deadly shooting erupted.

Police confirm that one man is dead, and four others are in stable condition at nearby hospitals.

No arrests have been made.

What they're saying:

Residents tell FOX 29's Ellen Kolodziej that the bar is frequently crowded at all hours of the morning and has been a source of trouble in the past.

The violence has left some community members visibly shaken, with one passing driver stating he no longer wants to go outside in that area.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased victim has yet to be released, along with any possible suspect descriptions.

A motive for the initial fight is also unknown.