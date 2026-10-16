All Penn Wood High School athletics paused as district investigates alleged incident

The Brief Penn Wood High School has suspended all athletics while an outside investigation into an alleged incident is underway. The varsity football team will forfeit its game against Chichester on Monday, Oct. 15. The district is inviting feedback from both students and families to assess the climate in athletics.



Penn Wood High School has suspended all school athletic activities as the William Penn School District investigates information received about an ‘alleged incident that implicates the culture and climate’ in its athletics program, according to a statement from the district.

District halts athletics amid investigation

All Penn Wood High School athletics have been suspended while the William Penn School District reviews the information connected to the alleged incident, according to the district.

The statement said the district has appointed an outside investigator to look at all the information and that student safety and well-being are its top priorities.

What we know:

The district said it will conduct a thorough review following its policies, and student-athletes will have a chance to share their experiences through a climate survey to help inform their work.

Penn Wood’s varsity football team will forfeit its game against Chichester on Monday, Oct. 15.

The district said the pause in athletics aims to support a safe, respectful environment for every student.

"We recognize that this pause is disappointing for students, families, coaches and supporters," the statement continues.

They also thanked the community for its patience as they "enhance the culture and climate in WPSD athletics."

What we don't know:

The district has not released specific details about the alleged incident or how long the suspension of athletics will last. No timeline has been given for when the investigation will be completed or when sports might resume.