Invasive spotted lanternfly invading Delaware County park

The invasive insect known as a spotted lanternfly has been spotted a Deleware County park. They have the potential to destroy trees and kill crops. It was first discovered in Pennsylvania in Berks County but has since spread to other counties. 

Philadelphia Union partnership brings soccer back to Chester schools

New fields, new equipment and hundreds of thousands of dollars it's all coming to Chester High School as soccer returns there for the first time in decades. Now, some are asking will the new program make a difference in a city that's struggled with some serious issues.