Authorities searching for suspected serial bank robber; reward offered
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly robbed four banks in two weeks between Pennsylvania and Delaware.
Philadelphia home invasion suspect leads police on chase through Delaware County
Upper Darby police say an officer was injured following a pursuit that started in Philadelphia Thursday morning.
Large sinkhole opens in Delaware County parking lot after flooding
In Delaware County, floodwaters are finally receding after storms slammed the area Wednesday.
Invasive spotted lanternfly invading Delaware County park
The invasive insect known as a spotted lanternfly has been spotted a Deleware County park. They have the potential to destroy trees and kill crops. It was first discovered in Pennsylvania in Berks County but has since spread to other counties.
Delaware County community plastered with graffiti; dad makes sure son cleans it up
A Delaware County father is not shying away from letting people know his son is learning a lesson. On Sunday, Media Borough police put out a list of street signs, businesses, and buildings that were tagged with graffiti over the weekend in the borough and in Upper Providence.
Officials: Dog found tied to train tracks in Delaware County
Authorities are investigating after a dog was found tied to train tracks in Delaware County.
Police: Mother of baby found abandoned in Upper Darby identified
Upper Darby police say a juvenile female has been identified as the mother of a newborn found abandoned earlier this week.
Police release video of tractor-trailer knocking down PECO poles and power lines in East Lansdowne
Video posted Wednesday on the East Lansdowne Police Department’s Facebook page shows a tractor-trailer moving along Penn Boulevard near Baltimore Avenue taking down PECO poles and power lines, igniting a fire and knocking out power.
DA: Man threatened to kill family, 'shoot up' Haverford College
Prosecutors say a Chester County man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened to kill his family and “shoot up” the Haverford College campus.
Hours-old newborn found abandoned in Upper Darby
Upper Darby police are asking for the public's help in finding the person who abandoned a baby girl.
Delco Turf Battle: Owner of Tom’s Dim Sum Mania opens up new restaurant feet away from former partner
The owner of Tom’s Dim Sum Mania opened up a new restaurant 20 feet away from his former partner of Tom’s Dim Sum Media.
Philadelphia Union partnership brings soccer back to Chester schools
New fields, new equipment and hundreds of thousands of dollars it's all coming to Chester High School as soccer returns there for the first time in decades. Now, some are asking will the new program make a difference in a city that's struggled with some serious issues.