The Pennsbury wrestling team has four sets of brothers on the team and twin sisters that manage the team.
A local teen returned to the wrestling mat after a rare disorder immobilized her.
Marple Newtown High School cheerleaders are still celebrating winning the national championship.
Katara Kay drilled an out-of-this-world shot which tied the game at the final buzzer.
A New Jersey high school football game that was cut short when three people were shot will resume at the home field of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Highland Regional High School officials confirm the suspensions of 17 members of the football team after a fight, in published reports.
Officials say a Pennsylvania high school football quarterback was critically injured during a championship game.
History made in Haddonfield as a tennis coach may be one of the best. He’s won more matches than any high school coach ever.
A Montgomery County teen suffered three concussions while playing high school sports. Doctors told her that her soccer days were over, but she proved them wrong.