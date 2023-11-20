Black Friday 2023: Here’s where you can find the best deals during the holiday weekend

article

Once everyone enjoys their Thanksgiving feast, they will likely head to their local malls and stores to take advantage of some quality deals on Black Friday.

The holiday shopping weekend is one of the most popular and busiest times of the year as retailers nationwide slash prices on their merchandise to attract consumers grabbing something for themselves or trying to get a head start on Christmas shopping.

Whether you're in the market for new sneakers, furniture, or the latest tech gadgets, here are some of the best Black Friday deals.

Target

Consumers can stack up on items while saving a little money across all categories during Target’s early Black Friday sale, including deals on giftable brands like Apple, Beats, Playstation and more. New deals go live each weekend, so be sure to check back. Here are some deals Target has available now.

RELATED: Gifts for the holidays: How to plan, shop wisely this season amid inflation

Amazon

Amazon is already dropping a bunch of early Black Friday deals on everyday essentials, tech gadgets, clothes and more. These are the top bargains offered by the online retailer.

Walmart

Shop deals on everything from vacuums to kids’ toys and more — everything you need for the holiday season is on sale at Walmart now. Black Friday deals go live online starting Nov. 22.

Macy’s

Macy’s has an array of clothes and everyday essentials on sale for up to 50% off during the holiday weekend shopping event. Macy’s has an early Black Friday sale starting with bargains on items as low as $10.

RELATED: Survey: Holiday shoppers to spend more on gifts this year – here’s what they plan to buy

Best Buy

Now is the best time of the year to score tech splurges for less, so browse brands like Apple, Samsung and Sonos and save. Best Buy has early Black Friday deals on Apple products, TVs and more .

Nordstrom

Whether you plan to shop Nordstrom's 2023 Cyber Deals or Black Friday sale in stores or online at Nordstrom.com. Shoppers can find deals on clothing, shoes and accessories from the top brands.

Lowe’s

Consumers can take advantage of limited-time savings on home improvement, outdoor furniture, grills and much more during the month-long event. Lowe’s is offering early Black Friday deals on all things home improvement .

Home Depot

From seasonal decor to essential appliances, Home Depot has a lot of options for shoppers in the market for tools and other goods that are up to half off right now. Here are the best early Black Friday home and decor deals to shop at The Home Depot.

Bed Bath & Beyond

If you’re looking for a new bed, furniture to compliment your living room or want to upgrade your kitchen appliances, Bed Bath & Beyond has deals on gifts with 25% on selected items.

Wayfair

No matter what you're in the market for, Wayfair has a storewide deal on everything from seasonal decor to kitchen and dining furniture. Shoppers can also enjoy $40 off their qualifying first offer of $100 or more.

JC Penney

JCPenney has a ton of savings on everything from furniture to jewelry. The retailer will have a coupon giveaway for early Black Friday shoppers on Nov. 24. For more, click here .

Kohl’s

Kohl's started its Black Friday online on Sunday. The retailer is adding more bargains on Thanksgiving that will continue through Black Friday. The first 200 shoppers at every Kohl's store nationwide will get a game piece with various prizes when stores open on Black Friday. Here are details on the deals .

Michaels

The arts and crafts chain is offering 70% off all Christmas trees and more crafting essentials and festive decor. Here are some of the other deals available.

Foot Locker

Consumers can stock on Black Friday deals at Foot Lockers on brands like New Balance, Nike, Jordan, Adidas, PUMA, accessories, and more. The Black Friday deals are available in-store or online.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick's Black Friday week deals run from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25 with up to 25% off select apparel and sneakers from Nike, Adidas, Brooks and Under Armour. Shoppers can also get up to $30 off select North Face Fleece and Hoodies, $350 off Peloton Bikes, and 50% off Select NCAA Hoodies, Quarter Zips and Polos. There are also deals on select golf clubs and basketball hoops.

Barnes & Noble

If you’re looking for some new literature for the bookcase, Barnes & Noble is running a deal for buy one and get 50% off books from different genres. Shoppers can also get a $10 gift card with every $100 B&N purchase.

The National Retail Federation projects holiday spending to reach record levels during November and December and will grow between 3% and 4% over 2022 to between $957.3 billion and $966.6 billion.

According to the NRF, this year’s holiday spending is consistent with the average annual holiday increase of 3.6% from 2010 to 2019.

To meet the demand of the holiday season, NRF expects retailers to hire between 345,000 and 450,000 seasonal workers, in line with 391,000 seasonal hires in 2022.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.