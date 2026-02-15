Police seek man who robbed, dragged elderly woman at Northeast Philadelphia bus stop

The Brief Police are searching for a man accused of robbing and dragging an elderly woman using a crutch as she waited for a bus in Northeast Philadelphia earlier this month. The man pushed the woman to the ground and dragged her a few feet before stealing her purse, cash, keys, phone and ID, according to investigators. Police are urging anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the case to contact Philadelphia Police headquarters.



What we know:

Police say the robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 5 on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue. The man pushed the woman to the ground and dragged her a few feet before stealing her purse, cash, keys, phone and ID, according to investigators.

The suspect is described by police as a Black man between 30 and 40 years old, about 6 feet tall, 210 pounds, with a full beard. He was last seen wearing a blue-green striped shirt, jeans and boots.

Neighbors in the Tacony area say the video is disturbing and has left them worried about their own safety.

"I think it's kind of ridiculous that they target the older people because they're vulnerable and they can't defend themselves. And I think that whoever did it needs to go to jail," one neighbor told FOX 29.

Another nearby resident said she sometimes walks home late at night and now feels more afraid.

Workers at a nearby store told FOX 29 it’s a tight-knit neighborhood where people look out for each other. They hope police catch the suspect quickly.

Contact police with information

What you can do:

What we don't know:

Police have not released the woman’s current condition.