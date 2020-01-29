Local woman, working in Wuhan, China, looking forward to returning to the U.S. after coronavirus outbreak
Officials say the first person outside of China has died from the coronavirus,a 44-year-old man in the Philippines. While health officials across the world work to contain the virus, here, in the Delaware Valley, family members are concerned about their loved ones overseas, in places like China.
Joyce Evans reports from Haddon Heights, N.J. as a local woman makes her way back home from China
According to the California Department of Public Health, they have confirmed a new case of novel coronavirus 2019 in Santa Clara County on Sunday.
The first death outside China from the new coronavirus was recorded Sunday in the Philippines, as countries around the world evacuated hundreds of their citizens from the infection zone and Chinese authorities completed a new, rapidly constructed 1,000-bed hospital for victims of the outbreak.
After hearing the news of the coronavirus outbreak, the woman said that she and her family decided to cancel the cruise.
The iPhone maker said in a statement it was closing stores, corporate offices and contact centers in China until Feb. 9 “out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts."
A Boston man has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first case in the state, Massachusetts officials said Saturday.
New Jersey has set up a 24-hour hotline to answer the public’s questions about the deadly coronavirus that has hit China.
Several local universities and colleges are suspending their study abroad programs to China amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The United States has declared a public health emergency because of a new virus that hit China and has spread to other nations.
U.S. health officials have issued a quarantine order for all 195 American evacuees from China for two weeks.
The United States State Department issued the highest travel advisory level on Thursday warning against traveling to China amid the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 200 people so far.
The World Health Organization declared the outbreak sparked by a new virus in China that has been exported to more than a dozen countries as a global emergency Thursday after the number of cases spiked tenfold in a week.
A jet airliner carrying a reported 201 American evacuees from Wuhan, China landed at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County Wednesday morning.
The latest case - the sixth in the country - is the husband of a Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from the epicenter of an outbreak in China.
Italian authorities aren't letting some 7,000 people off a cruise ship while officials check for a possible infection.
Philadelphia health officials say they are investigating a possible case of coronavirus in the city.
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 7,800 people.
People online apparently believe Corona beer is linked to the coronavirus outbreak, according to search engine data from Google.
You may not want to toast to this.