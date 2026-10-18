Deadly car fire near Philadelphia airport under investigation
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives are investigating a car fire found near Philadelphia International Airport early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Emergency crews were called to the 8400 block of Enterprise Avenue, located just outside the perimeter of the Philadelphia airport, around 2:30 a.m.
Fire crews reported that a vehicle had exploded in a parking lot.
The Philadelphia Police Homicide Division was seen investigating the scene.
What we don't know:
Police have to release further details, including the identity of the deceased individual and what led up to the deadly explosion.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Fire Department.