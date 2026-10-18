Deadly car fire near Philadelphia airport under investigation

The Brief A deadly car fire near Philadelphia's airport is being investigated. Crews responded to the fire early Sunday morning. Fire crews say the vehicle exploded in the parking lot.



Homicide detectives are investigating a car fire found near Philadelphia International Airport early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Emergency crews were called to the 8400 block of Enterprise Avenue, located just outside the perimeter of the Philadelphia airport, around 2:30 a.m.

Fire crews reported that a vehicle had exploded in a parking lot.

The Philadelphia Police Homicide Division was seen investigating the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have to release further details, including the identity of the deceased individual and what led up to the deadly explosion.