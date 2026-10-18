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Deadly car fire near Philadelphia airport under investigation

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia
Published October 18, 2026 8:43 AM EDT
Published October 18, 2026 8:43 AM EDT
Deadly quintuple shooting outside Philadelphia bar; deadly car fire near airport | Good Day Weekend
Deadly quintuple shooting outside Philadelphia bar; deadly car fire near airport | Good Day Weekend

Deadly quintuple shooting outside Philadelphia bar; deadly car fire near airport | Good Day Weekend

One person is dead, and four more injured after a shooting outside a bar in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning; homicide detectives are investigating a deadly car fire near Philadelphia airport.

The Brief

    • A deadly car fire near Philadelphia's airport is being investigated.
    • Crews responded to the fire early Sunday morning.
    • Fire crews say the vehicle exploded in the parking lot.

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives are investigating a car fire found near Philadelphia International Airport early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Emergency crews were called to the 8400 block of Enterprise Avenue, located just outside the perimeter of the Philadelphia airport, around 2:30 a.m.

Fire crews reported that a vehicle had exploded in a parking lot.

The Philadelphia Police Homicide Division was seen investigating the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have to release further details, including the identity of the deceased individual and what led up to the deadly explosion.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Fire Department.

PhiladelphiaNewsCrime & Public Safety