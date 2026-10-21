Delco's Concord Beverage sells $1 million Cashnado Fast Play ticket

The Brief A "Cashnado" Fast Play ticket worth $1,084,348 was sold Tuesday at Concord Beverage in the Village Green Shopping Center in Aston. The store owner will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket and plans to use it for his daughter's college tuition.



A Concord Beverage customer won $1,084,348 from a $30 "Cashnado" Fast Play ticket Tuesday. The ticket was sold at the Village Green Shopping Center in Aston.

What they're saying:

Local residents shared their excitement and surprise after learning the million-dollar ticket was sold in their neighborhood.

"A million dollars that's kind of crazy," said Will George of Wallingford. David Bregande of Aston said, "Jealousy, ha, ha." Casey Rhoades of Wallingford said, "Should have been me, I wish."

Bregande said he regularly buys tickets at the store but has never won anything more than $100.

"Everytime I see it in the news, somebody won big, it's always somewhere far away, across the country, California or something, so right here. That's nuts," said Bregande.

Store owner Owen Ou was thrilled.

"Very happy, me, ha, ha," said Ou. When asked if he thinks his store is lucky now, Ou said, "I think so." The business will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, and Ou plans to put that bonus toward his daughter's college tuition.

Darryl Walker, a customer, came in to buy more tickets hoping for his own shot. "I was hoping he could touch my ticket so I would get the same luck they got," said Walker. Walker said he's happy for the winner, especially with the state of the economy, and hopes the money helps the winner's family.

"In today's times, I'm happy for him, especially the way the economy is. Maybe they can pay off some bills, pay off their mortgage and help their children," said Walker.

Walker also joked he wouldn't pay $30 for a ticket, saying, "No I'm too cheap." George said he might try his luck now, adding, "I might buy one now, ha,ha." Rhoades said, "I don't know whose buying that, but good job, I guess."

The "Cashnado" Fast Play ticket cost $30 and paid out $1,084,348. Concord Beverage in the Village Green Shopping Center sold the winning ticket. The owner's $10,000 bonus is earmarked for his daughter's education.