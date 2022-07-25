Winning Powerball tickets: Three $1 million tickets sold in New Jersey
Someone in California won the ultimate Powerball jackpot when they became $2 billion richer from Monday's Powerball drawing. But, three New Jerseyans made out pretty well, too, after three Powerball tickets, each worth $1 million, were sold in New Jersey.
Powerball: Here are the winning numbers in $2.04 billion jackpot after delay
Saturday Powerball numbers drawn for record $1.6 billion jackpot
Lump sum or annuity? Experts weigh in on $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot cash out options
Winners of giant jackpots like the one up for grabs Wednesday night nearly always take the cash, and financial advisors say that might be a mistake.
Going to win $1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash
Winning numbers drawn in $1B 'Powerball' game
The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
Delaware woman hits lottery twice in one week, wins $400,000
A 70-year-old woman from Delaware hit the lottery twice within one week, claiming two six-figure rewards totaling $400,000.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $445M ahead of Tuesday’s drawing
If the jackpot is won, lottery officials said it would be the 12th largest jackpot in the game’s 20-year history.
Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million
An Indiana woman won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket she bought while getting gas during a visit to Michigan.
Check your tickets! Winning $3-million scratch-off sold at Wawa in West Chester
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Payout Scratch-Off ticket worth $3 million was sold at Wawa in Chester County.
'Largest ever': $3 million winning Cash 5 ticket sold in Montgomery County
Pennsylvania Lottery history made! One lucky lottery player just won a record $3-million jackpot.
Powerball winner: Single ticket sold in Pennsylvania wins $206.9M jackpot
Someone in Pennsylvania woke up a winner after a single ticket sold in the Keystone State won last night's $206 million Powerball jackpot!
Mega Millions lottery drawing: Winners can remain anonymous in these states
Can the Mega Millions lottery jackpot winner from Illinois remain anonymous? Here's key information.
Mega Millions winner: Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B jackpot
According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois.
$1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot: Here are the winning numbers for Friday’s drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot is still climbing ahead of Friday night’s drawing. It comes with a $747.2 million cash option, too.
Mega Millions winning numbers: $1.28B Friday drawing
10 times hitting the lottery jackpot ended in disaster: 'I wish I'd torn that ticket up'
Past lottery jackpot winners have been murdered, convicted of murder, and died penniless.
Mega Millions jackpot swells to estimated $830 in third-largest drawing
The cash option for the grand prize is $487.9 million before taxes. There have only been two other jackpots higher than the current one, both of them were worth more than $1 billion.
Mega Millions: Is $810 million worth a $2 ticket? It depends
Is $810 million worth $2? That’s a good question, given it costs $2 to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket that could pay off with an estimated $810 million prize, the nation’s fourth-largest jackpot.