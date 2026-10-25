Double shooting erupts during fight at speakeasy in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people in critical condition early this morning at an after-hours bar in West Philadelphia.
What we know:
The shooting occurred just before 5 a.m. near the intersection of 58th and Arch Streets. According to investigators, an altercation broke out inside the kitchen area of what police are describing as a speakeasy.
During the fight, two people were struck by gunfire.
A man in his 20s was shot once in the back, and a woman in her 40s suffered a single gunshot wound to the stomach. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where they remain in critical condition.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not confirmed whether a weapon was recovered or the total number of shots fired during the incident.
No suspects are currently in custody, and police have not released information regarding a potential shooter or whether there is an ongoing threat to the neighborhood. The investigation remains active.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.