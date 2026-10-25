Double shooting erupts during fight at speakeasy in West Philadelphia

The Brief An early morning shooting took place inside the kitchen of an after-hours bar following an altercation. A man and a woman were hospitalized and remain in critical condition. Police are actively investigating the scene and no suspects are currently in custody.



Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people in critical condition early this morning at an after-hours bar in West Philadelphia.

What we know:

The shooting occurred just before 5 a.m. near the intersection of 58th and Arch Streets. According to investigators, an altercation broke out inside the kitchen area of what police are describing as a speakeasy.

During the fight, two people were struck by gunfire.

A man in his 20s was shot once in the back, and a woman in her 40s suffered a single gunshot wound to the stomach. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed whether a weapon was recovered or the total number of shots fired during the incident.

No suspects are currently in custody, and police have not released information regarding a potential shooter or whether there is an ongoing threat to the neighborhood. The investigation remains active.