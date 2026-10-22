Drive-by shooting in West Philadelphia leaves 18-year-old wounded: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a drive-by shooter who they say opened fire on an 18-year-old outside his home in West Philadelphia on Wednesday night.
What we know:
Police were called to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital just before 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim.
Officers spoke with an 18-year-old man who claimed he was walking towards his home on the 5400 block of Pennsgrove Street when someone opened fire from inside a black SUV.
The victim suffered two small lacerations to his chest, according to police. He was placed in stable condition.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been reported.
Police have not released a description of the suspect.
The Source: Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.