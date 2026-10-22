Drive-by shooting in West Philadelphia leaves 18-year-old wounded: police

The Brief Police are searching for a drive-by shooter who opened fire on an 18-year-old in West Philly. The victim told police he was outside his home when the shooter pulled up and fired multiple shots. No arrests have been reported.



Police are searching for a drive-by shooter who they say opened fire on an 18-year-old outside his home in West Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

What we know:

Police were called to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital just before 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim.

Officers spoke with an 18-year-old man who claimed he was walking towards his home on the 5400 block of Pennsgrove Street when someone opened fire from inside a black SUV.

The victim suffered two small lacerations to his chest, according to police. He was placed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.