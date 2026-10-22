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Drive-by shooting in West Philadelphia leaves 18-year-old wounded: police

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Published October 22, 2026 9:27 AM EDT
Published October 22, 2026 9:27 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Police are searching for a drive-by shooter who opened fire on an 18-year-old in West Philly.
    • The victim told police he was outside his home when the shooter pulled up and fired multiple shots.
    • No arrests have been reported.

PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a drive-by shooter who they say opened fire on an 18-year-old outside his home in West Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

What we know:

Police were called to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital just before 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim. 

Officers spoke with an 18-year-old man who claimed he was walking towards his home on the 5400 block of Pennsgrove Street when someone opened fire from inside a black SUV.

The victim suffered two small lacerations to his chest, according to police. He was placed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported. 

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

The Source: Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

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