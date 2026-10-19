Eagles teammates, fans rally to support Jalen Hurts after blood clot diagnosis

The Brief Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was diagnosed with blood clots in his leg and lungs and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Teammates and fans are showing support, while attention turns to Hurts' treatment and the team's future. The community is rallying around Hurts as the Eagles prepare to play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 26.



Jalen Hurts, quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been diagnosed with blood clots in his leg and lungs, according to his teammates and fans. Hurts is set to miss the remainder of the season as he starts treatment, a move that has left those close to him and the wider community stunned by the news.

What we know:

Hurts will not play for the rest of the season as he undergoes treatment, including blood thinners, teammates said.

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Linebacker Jalyx Hunt said he was surprised by the diagnosis and learned about it along with everyone else. Jonathan Greenard, another Eagles linebacker, said he also had no idea Hurts' condition was so severe.

Both shared their concern during appearances on WIP radio shows at Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philadelphia.

What they're saying:

"My heart just goes out to him. It’s something that is scary to think about," said Hunt, who won a Super Bowl with Hurts. "I was surprised. We found out when everyone else found out," Hunt said. "Just as shocked as everybody. Didn’t know it was that severe," said Greenard. "I shot him a text. I’m pretty sure the competitor in him is definitely down about it, but obviously, you know, when he’s dealing with some of this sort of madness under the circumstances, you gotta be able to take care of yourself," Greenard said.

Eagles fans are also rallying behind Hurts, with messages of encouragement appearing on a giant Eagles mural at the corner of Brown and Corinthian streets in Fairmount.

Local artist Bill Strobel, who painted it in 2022, is urging fans to write get-well messages to let Hurts know the city supports him. Strobel said the mural provides a space for the community to come together and wish Hurts well.

"The fact that he played in London is unbelievable. We’re lucky that they found it when they found it," said Eagles fan Robert Owsik. "I feel for him. It’s so heartbreaking. Like, it’s not gonna be a good year," said fan Rhiannon Bradley.

What's next:

Despite Hurts’ absence, both Hunt and Greenard expressed faith that the Eagles remain in the running to compete this season. They pointed to confidence in backup quarterback Tanner McKee and an open race in the NFC East as reasons for hope.

The Eagles are scheduled to take the field again when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 26.