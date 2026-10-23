FBI, Philadelphia police wrap up Olney home search tied to 7 missing women

The Brief FBI and Philadelphia police completed a search at Eugene Horsch’s Chew Avenue house in Olney, which is believed to be linked to seven missing women. Investigators say five of the missing women are presumed dead based on digital evidence found during the investigation. No human remains have been found at the scene, according to law enforcement sources.



FBI and Philadelphia police have completed an intensive three-week search of a home on Chew Avenue in Olney believed to be connected to the disappearance of seven women, according to authorities. Investigators said Friday they wrapped up evidence gathering at the property after reviewing digital files seized during an earlier search.

What we know:

A law enforcement source said, after searching Eugene Horsch’s home both inside and outside, that they found "a lot of things of interest." Crews and agents searched the property, carrying out equipment and using heavy machinery and their hands to sift through the backyard soil.

At the start of the investigation in June, authorities collected more than a million digital images and videos from computers and hard drives in Horsch’s home.

After reviewing this evidence, investigators believe five of the missing women are dead. The search also resulted in the discovery of numerous animal bones in the backyard but no human bones, according to law enforcement sources.

Timeline:

Eugene Horsch, 44, was arrested in June during a traffic stop in Old City, which led investigators to his Olney home. Beginning three weeks ago, agents in hazmat suits and heavy equipment were seen at the property as they searched for further evidence connected to the missing women.

On Friday, the search was officially concluded, and crews were seen breaking down equipment, with the backyard now cleared and leveled out. A photo of Gabrielle Amarando, one of the missing women, has been left outside the home by her family.

Neighbors react to investigation on Chew Avenue

In one interview, a neighbor named Mary, who lives in Olney, said, "It’s pretty scary. It’s really scary and I hope they get everything." Mary continued, "Yes, I’m tired of seeing it. I’m tired of seeing it. You got little kids walking around go to school and sometimes their parents have to work and they walk you know you got to be safe."

As police concluded the search, Mary said, "Tear the whole building down. Tear the whole building down."

What's next:

Horsch remains in federal custody and is facing charges for his June arrest, when he was allegedly found with drugs and firearms.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not found human remains at the property, and the fate and whereabouts of all seven missing women have not been fully determined.