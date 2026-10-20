Funeral mass held Tuesday for fallen Philadelphia police officer Shane Seiber

The Brief Officer Shane Seiber will be laid to rest Tuesday during a funeral mass in Center City. The mass will be available to live stream in the live player above or on the FOX LOCAL app. Seiber, 40, leaves behind a wife and two young children.



Mourners will gather Tuesday in Center City to celebrate the life of fallen Philadelphia police officer Shane Seiber, who was shot and killed in an ambush shooting in West Philadelphia over a week ago.

How to watch

What you can do:

The funeral mass for Officer Shane Seiber will be held at noon at Cathedral Basillica of Saints Peter and Paul in Ceneter City.

You can live stream the mass by using the live video player above, or watch on the FOX LOCAL app or the FOX 29 YouTube page.

Officer Seiber remembered

What they're saying:

Seiber, 40, spent parts of his childhood in Levittown, Langhorne and Northeast Philadelphia. He is remembered by his wife, Lisa, and their two children, Finn and Emily.

Seiber enlisted in the Air Force in 2006 and was a member of the 436th Security Forces stationed at Dover Air Force base. He completed two tours of duty in Iraq, and joined the Philadelphia Police Department in 2016.

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"Shane had a remarkable ability to bring a smile to everyone's face and make anyone laugh," an obituary read. "Known affectionately by the nickname "Colgate" for his ever-present smile, he brought joy to the lives of those around him."

West Philadelphia shooting

The backstory:

Officer Seiber was killed in the line of duty when he and another officer responded to a call for a person with a gun on North 52nd Street late Saturday night. Investigators say the officers were ambushed by gunfire upon arrival.

The alleged gunman, 34-year-old Eric Lewis, surrendered to police after investigators say he fired at nine police officers and climbed a tree to hide. He is facing dozens of charges, including homicide of a law enforcement officer and multiple counts of attempted murder.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Bethel said Seiber's partner, Officer Hector Rodriguez, is showing positive signs in his recovery and is "doing extremely well and continues to progress." Bethel said Rodriguez is "talking and walking some" after being shot 12 times.