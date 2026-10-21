'GTA 6' could cause $1 billion sick day as 1.5 million estimated to skip work: reports

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The Brief An estimated 1.5 million American workers are expected to skip work for the "GTA 6" November 19 launch, potentially costing the US economy $1 billion in lost productivity. Employees are reportedly banking paid time off or planning to call in sick, with tech firms expected to feel the sharpest impact. The game has already generated $600 million in preorders and is projected to reach $4.5 billion in opening-week sales.



When "Grand Theft Auto 6" drops next month, millions of Americans are planning a trip to Vice City that reports claim could cost the US economy a staggering $1 billion in lost productivity in just one day.

$1 billion loss?

By the numbers:

Approximately 1.5 million American workers are expected to skip work on Thursday, November 19, to play the highly anticipated game, according to the International Business Times.

The report claims that an economist estimates the sudden drain of 1.5 million workers would trim the national output by roughly 2%. Assuming the average annual output per worker is around $70,000, this one-day mass exodus results in a $1 billion blow to US productivity.

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Tech firms, where younger demographics heavily over-index, are expected to feel the sharpest pinch.

Even Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, isn't hiding from the inevitable. CEO Strauss Zelnick recently remarked at a Las Vegas conference, "I think a lot of people will be calling in sick on November 19."

Planned PTO

Dig deeper:

While many employees may suddenly come down with the "GTA flu," others have reportedly been planning for this day for months.

According to the Wall Street Journal, some workers have actively banked their paid time off for launch day, while some companies built the date into their end-of-year compensation packages.

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History repeating

The backstory:

This wouldn't be the first time a "Grand Theft Auto" release has caused a massive work exodus, according to the New York Post.

When ‘GTA V’ launched in 2013, an IGN survey of 11,000 readers found that 46% had proactively taken the day off, and nearly 20% planned to call in sick that morning. In major hubs like New York City and Los Angeles, Cadena SER reported that 6% of the 18-to-35 demographic missed work on release weekend.

Cashing in

The other side:

While the broader US economy may take a hit, Rockstar Games and its parent company are cashing in.

Take-Two Interactive expects more than $1 billion in operating cash flow this fiscal year, largely driven by the GTA 6 release. According to SensorTower’s GTA preorder tracker, the game has already raked in nearly $600 million in revenue from preorders alone.

Market research firm Newzoo further estimates GTA 6 could secure up to $4.5 billion in retail bookings during its opening week.